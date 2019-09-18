CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.