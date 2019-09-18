CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Frederick James Sievert Sells 9,415 Shares

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 982,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

