Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Announces Final Dividend of $1.75

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

COH opened at A$208.77 ($148.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02. Cochlear has a 1 year low of A$155.22 ($110.09) and a 1 year high of A$226.71 ($160.79). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$216.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$196.01.

In other Cochlear news, insider Dig Howitt 8,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. Also, insider Shah Abbas Hussain purchased 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$217.18 ($154.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,748.00 ($24,643.97).

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

