Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2,967.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,918 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,259 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

CSCO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 135,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

