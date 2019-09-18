Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,327,138 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,054,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,488,000 after purchasing an additional 272,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,350,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 268.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,356,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPL. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

BPL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is presently 167.60%.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

