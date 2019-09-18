Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,075 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 17.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

EXG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,755. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

