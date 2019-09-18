Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NiSource worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NiSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,474,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,794 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in NiSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,436,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,703,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

Shares of NI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $659,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $957,242.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

