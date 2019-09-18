Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 717,269 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,269 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $41,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,398 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,844,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 246,049 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,346.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 41,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

