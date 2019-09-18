CoinFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,866.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $764,953.00 and $46,866.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00217550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01258469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017010 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020484 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.