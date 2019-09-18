CoinPoker Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $6,318.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00216223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.01248925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00098260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017557 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020503 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 337,879,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,507,448 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

