Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given $18.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $18.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE CLNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 10,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,849. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 248.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 925,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

