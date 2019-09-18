Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $264,077,000 after buying an additional 683,635 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 687.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 89,156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 82,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,079,584. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

