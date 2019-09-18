Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.39. 3,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $75.06.

