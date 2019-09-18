Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 64,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.