Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,000 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,967 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,819,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ambarella by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 210,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 146,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,980. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,474,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $371,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,655. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.