Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 151,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 121,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

