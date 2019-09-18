Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ: CPSI):

9/13/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was upgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/23/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

8/7/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was downgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/7/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/26/2019 – Computer Programs & Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 166,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,891. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,830 shares of company stock valued at $264,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter worth $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1,716.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 73.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

