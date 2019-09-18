Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.36, 949,278 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 449,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

