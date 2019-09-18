Concepta (LON:CPT) Shares Down 11.1%

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), 655,445 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 474% from the average session volume of 114,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

Concepta Company Profile (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

