ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,376,000 after buying an additional 749,531 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 180,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after buying an additional 269,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 169,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. 1,802,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.