Contentos (COS) Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Contentos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.73 or 0.05046273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,292,212 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

