Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $34.21, 1,331,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,373,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,729,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 69,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.