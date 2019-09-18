Contrasting Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -0.55% 6.18% 2.21% RCI Hospitality 9.09% 13.86% 6.38%

Volatility & Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 6 2 0 2.11 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.87%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and RCI Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.34 billion 0.34 -$6.42 million $1.73 20.03 RCI Hospitality $165.75 million 1.01 $21.71 million $2.18 7.92

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not pay a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 484 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 89 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 16 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. It also operates restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.