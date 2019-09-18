Contrasting TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) & Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and Spectrum Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 AB/ADR $2.65 billion 2.64 $98.18 million $0.23 30.26 Spectrum Global Solutions $34.55 million 0.04 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

TELE2 AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Dividends

TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Spectrum Global Solutions does not pay a dividend. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 147.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 AB/ADR 11.25% 3.89% 1.70% Spectrum Global Solutions 0.09% -0.68% 0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TELE2 AB/ADR and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 AB/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TELE2 AB/ADR beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. The company serves approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

