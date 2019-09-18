ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 179.36 ($2.34).

CTEC traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 174.50 ($2.28). 2,172,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.87. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

