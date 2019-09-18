Corey James Ariel Hollister Sells 227,930 Shares of American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 227,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $63,820.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corey James Ariel Hollister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 100,215 shares of American Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $31,066.65.

Shares of AMMJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

