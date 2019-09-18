Corvex Management LP Acquires 12,140 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden comprises 0.7% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Corvex Management LP owned about 0.30% of Madison Square Garden worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,627,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 33.3% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 319,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,553,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 12.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 18.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.05. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $240.33 and a one year high of $317.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $263.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

