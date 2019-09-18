Corvex Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Corvex Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,785 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 12.1% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 1.78% of Diamondback Energy worth $319,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 314,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 465,705 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,656,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $1,700,415. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.95.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. 434,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,552. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

