Corvex Management LP Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,393,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,059,000. Centene accounts for about 2.8% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 568.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 120,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. Centene’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.