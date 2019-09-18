Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $269.22

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $269.22 and traded as high as $169.80. Costain Group shares last traded at $163.40, with a volume of 301,473 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Costain Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $176.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Costain Group’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.