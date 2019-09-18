CoTrader Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $368,983.00 and approximately $64,142.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

