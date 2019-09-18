Couchain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Couchain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a market capitalization of $11,801.00 and approximately $11,820.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.60 or 0.05141190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.