Covalis Capital LLP Reduces Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Covalis Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 127,239 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy makes up about 1.4% of Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $2,019,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 63,885 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,353,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 217.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 960,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 108,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,007. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

