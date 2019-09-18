Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Covanta has a dividend payout ratio of 1,666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10,000.0%.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of CVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 497,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,670. Covanta has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -174.90, a PEG ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $51,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $428,161. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.