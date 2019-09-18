Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Shares Up 0.4%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.69, 46,851 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 578,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVIA. Barclays upgraded Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Covia from $5.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Covia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $444.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, CFO Andrew Eich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Covia by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Covia by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covia by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 53,094 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

