Cowen Inc. Buys New Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 20.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at $2,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.95. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

