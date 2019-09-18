Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) a $103.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $107.82 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.17.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.16. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

