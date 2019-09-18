Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Declares GBX 11.20 Dividend

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRST opened at GBX 379.60 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.07. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $978.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.16.

CRST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 371 ($4.85) target price for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 366 ($4.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.17 ($5.07).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

