Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.75. Crew Energy shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 91,198 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

