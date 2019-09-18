Cryptaur Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $86,616.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $536.81 or 0.05258221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,817,747,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

