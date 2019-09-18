CrypticCoin Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $66,335.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00517982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00105065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040674 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002126 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000535 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.