Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $91,533.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $45.86 million and approximately $91,533.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.60 or 0.05168398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,864,742 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.