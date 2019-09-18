Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRP. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

CTRP traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,502. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.64. Ctrip.Com International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,962,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,362,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,826,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth $142,052,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,699,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

