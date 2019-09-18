CWH Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CWH Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $129.80. 755,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,207. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.