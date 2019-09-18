Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.50. Cyanotech shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 306 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Cyanotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

