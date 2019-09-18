Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Danaher stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 158,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

