Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) is Par Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,300 shares during the quarter. Davita makes up approximately 3.9% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 2.59% of Davita worth $233,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 3.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Davita by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Davita by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

