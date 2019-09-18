DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,447.50 ($110.38).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 7,064 ($92.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,797.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,793.89. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31.

In other news, insider Donal Murphy sold 9,200 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,951 ($90.83), for a total transaction of £639,492 ($835,609.56).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.