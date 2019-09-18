DCORP Utility 1-Day Volume Tops $187.00 (DRPU)

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. DCORP Utility has a total market capitalization of $376,209.00 and $187.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DCORP Utility token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DCORP Utility has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DCORP Utility alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00040770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.40 or 0.05207945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DCORP Utility Profile

DCORP Utility (DRPU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DCORP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC. The official website for DCORP Utility is www.dcorp.it.

DCORP Utility Token Trading

DCORP Utility can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DCORP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DCORP Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DCORP Utility and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.