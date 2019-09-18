Deccan Value Investors L.P. Makes New $74.04 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,042,000. Alphabet accounts for 6.3% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,228.36. 26,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,192.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,166.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $859.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

